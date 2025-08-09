Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe shows off football IQ with go-to red zone play in 'Madden'
A few things stood out clearly during Jalen Milroe's first game the other night for the Seattle Seahawks. The first one was his incredible speed, which he showcased on a 27-yard zone read run and a few other scrambles against the Raiders defense. Another thing that jumped out was the zip that Milroe put on his throws.
Something that went under the radar is that Milroe played a pretty clean game. He only had one truly bad missed pass and took one sack you'd rather he didn't, but he didn't make any of the ghastly mistakes that are so common for quarterbacks seeing their first action in the NFL. Just ask Sam Darnold, who threw a heinous pick-six on his very first pass attempt in the league.
Since he was drafted, by all accounts Milroe has displayed exceptional intangibles and a strong work ethic. Now we're starting to see that he also has a pretty high football IQ for such a young QB. Watch Milroe breaking down his go-to red zone play in Madden with Kurt Benkert.
Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe knows ball
It may only be a video game, but it's still a good teaching tool for any QB learning to read the field and get through their progressions.
Milroe also has another similar resource that he's taking full advantage of at the team facility. According to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Milroe has made a habit of staying later than anyone else going through VR reps.
While you have to mention that he was going against third-stringers, Milroe did look better than Drew Lock against the Raiders. For now, he should still probably be considered a distant No. 3 option at quarterback, but if this trend continues through the preseason that may change.
