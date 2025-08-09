Watch: Every play from Seattle Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe's NFL debut
All eyes were on Seattle Seahawks rookie third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe in his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Milroe, the potential future of the franchise, played the entire second half after Drew Lock played the first two quarters.
Milroe has a chance to develop behind Sam Darnold this year and beyond, and he looked like he would need it. Although there were a few impressive plays sprinkled in, Milroe had a chance to lead a game-winning drive with just over a minute left in the game.
The Seahawks went three-and-out, allowing the Raiders to get in position for a game-winning field goal. Jalan Gaines' arm saved Seattle.
Still, Milroe finished 6 for 10 passing for 61 yards and added 38 yards rushing on three carries. He also had a few scampers negated on penalties that would have boosted his final line. BamaCentral writer Joe Gaither compiled each of Milroe's plays in a post on social media.
It's clear that Milroe still needs time to develop, especially in his decision-making. That was expected, and it's why he's currently the third quarterback on the depth chart. Milroe was never supposed to immediately step in as the 2025 starter.
But there were a lot of positives, namely his vision as a ball carrier and the athleticism that everyone has expected to see from him. It is a real weapon, and Klint Kubiak will take advantage of that skill set somehow, even while he's a rookie.
Then, when he's a more polished and decisive passer, the Seahawks can begin to think about giving him more first-team reps. That may be a few years away, however.
The future looks bright for Milroe, and he will be able to get even more game reps in the next two preseason games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from preseason debut against Raiders
Seahawks troll Ashton Jeanty after huge half from George Holani
How Pete Carroll pranked Seahawks K Jason Myers in his return
Insider: Veteran Seahawks WR ‘hasn’t made any’ plays at camp