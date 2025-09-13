Seahawks boost defensive depth at 2 key spots ahead of Steelers game
The Seattle Seahawks have announced a pair of standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 2 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow. Specifically, safety D'Anthony Bell and defensive tackle Brandon Pili will be on the active 53-man roster for Sunday's early kickoff.
The need for both moves is obvious. The Seahawks will be shorthanded on defense this week, particularly in their secondary. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori has been ruled out against the Steelers due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener last week. Julian Love was also on the injury report but is expected to be in the lineup.
Star slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon is also listed as doubtful this week, increasing the need for more depth in the secondary.
Bell (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) went undrafted after playing his college career split between Iowa Central, Butler (KS) and West Florida. He signed with the Cleveland Browns and appeared in 50 games with them over the last three years. Bell never earned a full-time starter role with the Browns, but he did manage to post two interceptions in the 2023 season.
The Seahawks are also still thin along their interior defensive line. Veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins has started out the season on the NFI list with a back injury. Rookie defensive tackle Ryle Mills is also out on the list. Veteran Jarran Reed is also not 100% as he was on the team's Week 2 injury report, as well.
That's where Pili (6-foot-3, 334 pounds) comes in. Pili also came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He caught on with the Miami Dolphins as a member of their practice squad and eventually worked his way into the lineup for 12 games over the last to years. Pili has only totaled 99 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams, though.
