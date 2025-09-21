Seahawks vs. Saints: 5 things to know about Week 3 matchup
Talk about a pair of franchises that appeared to be headed in opposite directions? The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach in well-traveled Kellen Moore, who earned a Super Bowl ring as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2024. His first NFL head coaching stint has resulted in a pair of narrow home losses to the Cardinals (20-13) and 49ers (26-21).
After a disappointing Week 1 home loss to the rival Niners, the Seattle Seahawks traveled cross country last week and made amends via a 31-17 victory at Pittsburgh. Mike McDonald is in his second year as Seattle’s head coach, but the club has numerous new pieces such as quarterback Sam Darnold. Regardless of the personnel, Seattle has won seven of its last 10 games after opening the season 4-5 in 2024.
Yes, the Seahawks are home and that usually means trouble for the opposition, but that certainly hasn’t been the case lately.
History
The clubs clash for the first time since 2022. The Saints have had the upper hand during the regular season, while Seattle came away with home playoff wins in a pair of postseason encounters. The first came in 2010 (Marshawn Lynch’s amazing TD run, always worth watching, keyed the team’s 41-36 win in the wild card round), followed by 2013 (23-15) in the divisional playoffs. Meanwhile, New Orleans not only owns a 10-edge in the regular-season standings, the Saints have won the last four meetings (2 in Seattle) dating back to 2016.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Saints: Dating back to Week 15 a year ago, the Saints have dropped six straight games. The club is off to a 0-2 start for the first time since 2017, but it should be noted that the team actually bounced back to win the NFC South that season. New Orleans owns a 3-14 mark in its last 17 outings after opening 2-0 in 2024.
Seahawks: Inexplicably, the Seahawks own a 3-8 home record dating back to Week 17 of the 2023 season. In fact, after knocking off the Broncos and Dolphins at Lumen Field during the team’s 3-0 start a season ago, the ‘Hawks lone home win in their last eight outings was over the rival Cardinals in Week 12 of ‘24.
Keep an Eye On…
Saints: Wide receiver Chris Olave (23) has been Rattler’s top target after two games. He and tight end Juwan Johnson are tied for the team lead with 13 catches, the latter having more yards (125) and one of the team’s two TD grabs. Olave comes off an injury-plagued 2024 in which he played in only eight games.
Seahawks: Second-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is off to a strong start. The team’s first-round pick from a year ago has already totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks, to go along with four quarterback hits. He played 14 games (9 starts) in his rookie season, finishing with 36 stops, one-half sack, and one QB hit.
More Seahawks on SI stories
What Mike Macdonald said about the Seahawks’ surprise breakout DB
Seahawks’ injury situation already becoming problem going into Week 3
How Sam Darnold upstaged Aaron Rodgers in a few that few QBs have
It certainly looks like Seahawks did not need to trade for Micah Parsons