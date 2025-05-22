NFL analyst projects decline for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold this season
The Seattle Seahawks traded away starting quarterback Geno Smith at the start of the 2025 NFL offseason, replacing him with another former New York Jets castoff in Sam Darnold. The team signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract in free agency to start at quarterback this season.
The former No. 3 overall pick had a breakout year for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, passing for a career-high 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Darnold thrived playing for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
The Seahawks are hoping the 27-year-old can produce similar results this season in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system. NFL.com's Kevin Patra likes Darnold's fit in Seattle, but doesn't think he can replicate last season's success.
"New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak spent the 2023 season with Darnold in San Francisco," wrote Patra. "The relationship and some scheme familiarities for the QB should be beneficial. Despite those positives, I'm not going to project Darnold to double down on a career year. He's going from a near-ideal offense to one with question marks at receiver and interior O-line."
As good as Darnold was in Minnesota last season, his body of work suggests that to be more of a blip than a trend. Nonetheless, his age and upside were worth the gamble for Seattle. As NFL.com highlights below, the Seahawks offensive line will likely determine how well Darnold plays in 2025.
"The biggest question in Seattle is whether the interior offensive line, led by first-round pick Grey Zabel, can protect Darnold enough for him to thrive. If so, the match with Kubiak should be a good one. If they struggle, we're likely to see that Week 18 Darnold, with a lot of high passes while he gets crushed by defenders."
While the Seahawks will enter the season with Darnold as the unquestioned starter, the team hedged its bet by selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe, a true dual-threat option, is expected to see the field in certain packages.
Even after signing Darnold to a $100 million contract, the Seahawks can get out of it rather easily. As long as Darnold produces, though, he's got nothing to worry about.
