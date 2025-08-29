Analysis: Seahawks check final box with former Vikings third-round pick
With six days to go before the first game on the NFL's 2025 regular season schedule, the Seattle Seahawks appear to have all of their ducks in a row. The biggest roster need they had coming out of the preseason was inside linebacker depth, and the front office checked that box on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, the Seahawks are signing linebacker Chazz Surratt, a former third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings who spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets. He was most-recently with the San Francisco 49ers, who just released him.
Seahawks signing Chazz Surratt
On paper Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight are a pretty sharp starting combo at linebacker for Seattle after a strong finish to the 2024 season. However, both of them may be a bit rusty going into the season as neither one saw much action during training camp and the preseason. Jones was dealing with a death in the family, while Knight had a knee injury and a medical issue.
It remains to be seen how the rest of the Seahawks' linebacker depth chart plays out, but Surratt should at least have a chance to be the next man up should either Jones or Knight go down during the season. On the practice squad there's Patrick O'Connell, who was a preseason standout, but Surratt's only competition on the roster right now is Drake Thomas.
The Seahawks may also need more depth for their interior offensive line and their cornerback room, but that is true of all 32 teams. Until a real roster need manifests itself in a live-game situation, they don't need to make any more moves.
