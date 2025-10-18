Analyst labels Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III 'uninspiring' play vs. Texans
The Seattle Seahawks are doing just about everything well on the field this season. They get after the opponent's quarterback, they stop the run, they excel on special teams and they have an early MVP candidate starting at quarterback.
One exception to the rule is their rushing attack, which was supposed to be what this team's identity was all about coming into the 2025 season.
You can't say they haven't tried. Coming into Week 7 the Seahawks have the second-highest run rate of any team the league, but they only rank 24th in rushing yards per game.
Odds are that number isn't going to get any better this week when they face a tough Houston Texans defense, which ranks seventh against the run. That's one reason why Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report has Kenneth Walker III on his sit list for fantasy football this week.
B/R fading Ken Walker in Week 7
"Despite the fact that Walker has been better than Zach Charbonnet on a per-touch basis, Walker remains mired in a full-blown committee backfield. The Texans defense has quietly surrendered just 90.6 rushing yards per game, making him no more than an uninspiring flex play."
It's a fair enough assessment given the situation.
While calls are growing for Walker to get a larger share of the rushing offense, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters earlier this week that the plan is continue to use both Walker and Zach Charbonnet, despite the latter's struggles.
Macdonald's excuse was that the Seahawks want to get Walker through the full 17-game season - meaning he's still concerned about the mysterious foot injury Walker had at the start of the year, but has yet to really show any signs of actually slowing him down.
There's something to be said for load management at a position with a really high injury rate, but the fact is right now every carry for Charbonnet is a wasted opportunity.
