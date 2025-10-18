Amid growing fan frustration, Mike Macdonald explains Seahawks' RB workload plan
Despite growing frustration among the 12s about the high reps and low production from backup running back Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald said the team plans to continue a system which amounts to an NBA-like "load management" system for starter Kenneth Walker.
Walker has gotten the bulk of Seattle's carries during its 4-2 start, with 78 attempts to Charbonnet's 60. The production, however, is eye-popping disparate. Both backs have three rushing touchdowns, but Walker is averaging 4.7 yards per run and Charbonnet only 2.6.
The UCLA alum is the Seahawks' short-yardage back, so at times the yards are tougher. But he has the position's third-worst explosive play rate at 1.7%, the NFL's highest rate of runs for 0 or negative rushing yards at 31.7%, and his 2.6 yards per carry is dead last among all running backs.
It's gotten so bad that the 12s let out a collective moan when Charbonnet enters the game, much less takes a hand-off.
"We take stats into account, but ... we have a plan on how to use our guys and both guys are playing high-level football for us," Macdonald said this week. "Both guys have things they need to work on. But we love both guys, and they're both going to keep playing for us."
With Walker having missed six games last season with an injury and all of training camp with lingering football problems, it's obvious the Seahawks are being efficient with his workload so he's healthy for a potential playoff run late in the season.
The Seahawks host the Houston Texans Monday night at Lumen Field.
