Seahawks shuffle defensive backfield heading into game against Saints
With Jaxon Smith-Njigba likely to play despite an illness, the only real personnel concern for the Seattle Seahawks this week is in their secondary. For today's game against the New Orleans Saints they will most likely be missing two and a half starters from that unit.
Star slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon, strong safety Julian love and rookie DB Nick Emmanwori are all listed as doubtful. With a Thursday night divisional game against the Arizona Cardinals on the horizon, we can probably safely assume that all three are going to be on the team's inactives list when it comes out in a few hours.
With that in mind, the team announced three roster moves on Saturday afternoon. Here's a quick review of who's getting called up.
Seahawks Week 3 roster moves
- S Jerrick Reed II: Signed off practice squad to 53-man roster
- S D'Anthony Bell: Elevated from practice squad
- RB Jacardia Wright: Elevated from practice squad
Reed is usually a special-teams only kind of contributor, but he might be a better option in coverage than Ty Okada, who gave up a huge touchdown to George Kittle in Week 1 after Emmanwori went down.
As for Wright, he's going to be an insurance policy in case Zach Charbonnet is unable to play. He is also listed as doubtful to play. If Charbonnet is ruled out then George Holani will take over the RB2 spot behind Kenneth Walker III.
Missing multiple key defensive backs is far from ideal. However, if the Seahawks can continue to get pressure on the Saints the way they have so far, it shouldn't make a huge impact on the outcome.
