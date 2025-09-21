ESPN insider shares good news on Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status vs. Saints
Jaxson Smith-Njigba has a chance to make history Sunday. And after receiving some good "injury" news early Sunday morning, the Seattle Seahawks' star receiver also has a good chance to play.
The receiver who topped 100 yards in each of the first two games was a late addition to this week's injury report with an illness. But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the team believes it is just a "bug" and Smith-Njigba is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field.
Reports Schefter: "Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba had what one source described as “a bug” Saturday that is unlikely to affect his availability today vs. the Saints, but the team wants to see how Smith-Njigba is feeling today just to make sure, which is why it designated him as questionable."
Smith-Njigba, who is quicky making the 12s forget about the departure of DK Metcalf, can become the first receiver in Seahawks' history to begin a season with three consecutive 100-yard games. In the unlikely event that he can't play, quarterback Sam Darnold will have to look more to receivers Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton against a Saints team that enters the game 0-2.
The Seahawks are a banged-up team, with running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) all on the injury list.
