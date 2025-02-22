Seahawks projected to pick award-winning tight end in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that pick is expected to be used on a player who can elevate things on the offensive side of the ball.
CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards recently conducted a first-round mock draft, where the Seahawks selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Seattle's pass catchers could look much different at the end of the offseason. The Seahawks want to build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but bringing in a tight end like Tyler Warren is a way to supplement both the run and pass games," Edwards writes.
Warren, who turns 23 in May, was the John Mackey Award winner in 2024, which is given to the nation's top tight end.
Warren was certainly worthy of the award this past season, playing in 16 games for the Nittany Lions and catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career-highs. Before his senior season, Warren only had 606 receiving yards at Penn State.
Warren was also named a First-team All-American for his efforts, which are helping his draft stock skyrocket.
The Seahawks are in need of a tight end to pair up with last year's fourth-round pick AJ Barner, and Warren may be able to fill that void.
If the Seahawks add Warren, it will give quarterback Geno Smith a friendly target in the middle of the field that will be able to complement the likes of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the outside.
