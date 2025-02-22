All Seahawks

Seahawks projected to pick award-winning tight end in 2025 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks can add some top-tier talent in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that pick is expected to be used on a player who can elevate things on the offensive side of the ball.

CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards recently conducted a first-round mock draft, where the Seahawks selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates against the Boise State Broncos.
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Seattle's pass catchers could look much different at the end of the offseason. The Seahawks want to build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but bringing in a tight end like Tyler Warren is a way to supplement both the run and pass games," Edwards writes.

Warren, who turns 23 in May, was the John Mackey Award winner in 2024, which is given to the nation's top tight end.

Warren was certainly worthy of the award this past season, playing in 16 games for the Nittany Lions and catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career-highs. Before his senior season, Warren only had 606 receiving yards at Penn State.

Warren was also named a First-team All-American for his efforts, which are helping his draft stock skyrocket.

The Seahawks are in need of a tight end to pair up with last year's fourth-round pick AJ Barner, and Warren may be able to fill that void.

If the Seahawks add Warren, it will give quarterback Geno Smith a friendly target in the middle of the field that will be able to complement the likes of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the outside.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, US; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos in their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.