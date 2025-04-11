Will Seahawks draft quarterback with 4 already rostered?
Now that Drew Lock has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks after one season with the New York Giants, the obvious deduction is that Sam Howell — who the team acquired in a trade with the Washington Commanders last offseason — will be at risk of being cut before the 2025 season.
Hopes were high for Howell, who showed some potential with the Commanders in a high-volume passing role as a rookie in 2022. But he struggled mightily in limited action last season, completing 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception. It doesn't seem the team even considered turning to Howell after trading Geno Smith, quickly signing Sam Darnold in free agency.
The Seahawks now have four quarterbacks on the roster: third-year passer Jaren Hall, Darnold, Howell and Lock.
Seattle has shown some interest in this year's quarterback draft class, even hosting former Alabama dual-threat passer Jalen Milroe for a 30 visit this week. A few other prospects have been linked to the Seahawks as developing a quarterback behind Darnold might be an attractive option for the franchise.
Hall is even more unproven than Howell, but either one of them — or both — could be off the team come final roster cutdowns. A realistic quarterback room could be led by Darnold with Lock as the backup and a rookie on the practice squad. That would leave both Hall and Howell as the outsiders.
It would make sense for the Seahawks to still take a chance on a rookie, at least to be able to evaluate them in training camp against the more experienced NFL signal-callers. But it also seems more likely they look to the late rounds if they make that pick given the signing of Lock.
Lock's contract is for two years and $5 million — not the kind of deal the Seahawks would make if they didn't expect him to be on the team in September. He will have to earn the job, but it's likely he will stick around.
While the chances are now more slim the team brings in a rookie, it's not completely off the table. Seattle's front office may just want to remake its quarterback room from last season.
