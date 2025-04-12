Drew Lock return shakes up Seattle Seahawks' depth chart at quarterback
Once again, the Seattle Seahawks front office has shown that they strongly prefer experienced quarterbacks over rookies. Yesterday we learned that the team has re-signed former backup quarterback Drew Lock to a two-year deal worth up to $5 million.
While Lock's return should not necessarily stop Seattle from drafting a quarterback this year, it certainly isn't a great sign for that group of QBs who have been connected with the Seahawks - namely Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, Tyler Shough from Louisville and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
However, the guy who's most-threatened by this move is Sam Howell, who had been favored to be the primary backup behind projected starter Sam Darnold. With Lock back in the mix, there's a good chance that may no longer be the case.
Here's how we see the Seahawks' updated depth chart at quarterback with Lock returning.
QB1 - Sam Darnold
QB2 - Drew Lock
QB3 - Sam Howell
QB4 - Jaren Hall
QB5 - John Rhys-Plumlee*
Rhys-Plumlee is technically listed as a wide receiver, but obviously he could function as an emergency quarterback option should the need arise.
As for the change at the number two spot, Lock has significantly more experience at this level than Howell - 36 games and 28 starts compared to 20 games and 18 starts. He was also much better in his relatively brief action with the Giants last season.
All together, Lock started five games down the stretch and wound up posting totals of 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions with a 46.4 QBR that would have ranked 28th in the league, just behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, Howell only saw one half of action against the Packers and bombed, posting a 3.3 QBR.
This move could definitely mean that Howell is now on the chopping block - and makes it more likely that the Seahawks won't draft a QB.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks GM disagrees with popular opinion on 2025 class of QBs
John Schneider on Geno Smith’s perceived disconnect with Seahawks
Sam Darnold among NFL players under the most pressure in 2025