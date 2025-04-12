All Seahawks

Drew Lock return shakes up Seattle Seahawks' depth chart at quarterback

Sam Darnold is still the clear favorite to start Week 1 for Seattle, but he likely has a new primary backup.

Tim Weaver

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Once again, the Seattle Seahawks front office has shown that they strongly prefer experienced quarterbacks over rookies. Yesterday we learned that the team has re-signed former backup quarterback Drew Lock to a two-year deal worth up to $5 million.

While Lock's return should not necessarily stop Seattle from drafting a quarterback this year, it certainly isn't a great sign for that group of QBs who have been connected with the Seahawks - namely Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, Tyler Shough from Louisville and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

However, the guy who's most-threatened by this move is Sam Howell, who had been favored to be the primary backup behind projected starter Sam Darnold. With Lock back in the mix, there's a good chance that may no longer be the case.

Here's how we see the Seahawks' updated depth chart at quarterback with Lock returning.

QB1 - Sam Darnold

QB2 - Drew Lock

QB3 - Sam Howell

QB4 - Jaren Hall

QB5 - John Rhys-Plumlee*

Drew Lock
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) yells after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rhys-Plumlee is technically listed as a wide receiver, but obviously he could function as an emergency quarterback option should the need arise.

As for the change at the number two spot, Lock has significantly more experience at this level than Howell - 36 games and 28 starts compared to 20 games and 18 starts. He was also much better in his relatively brief action with the Giants last season.

All together, Lock started five games down the stretch and wound up posting totals of 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions with a 46.4 QBR that would have ranked 28th in the league, just behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, Howell only saw one half of action against the Packers and bombed, posting a 3.3 QBR.

This move could definitely mean that Howell is now on the chopping block - and makes it more likely that the Seahawks won't draft a QB.

