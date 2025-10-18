Advanced stats suggest Seahawks nearly best 4-2 NFL team in almost 50 years
Technically when each new season begins all 32 NFL teams have the same chance of making the Super Bowl. We all know that isn't really true, though. Not all 0-0 teams are created equally, and the same dynamic holds true throughout the season.
In the case of the Seattle Seahawks, they're heading into their Week 7 Monday NIght Football matchup with the Houston Texans with a 4-2 record.
That's a pretty solid start to the season, but it also doesn't indicate just how good this team is. If not for a couple of untimely turnovers from Sam Darnold and (more importantly) a few late lapses in coverage on defense, this team could very well be 6-0 right now.
The advanced stats show these Seahawks are indeed much better than their record suggests. According to Aaron Schatz, this is the second-best 4-2 team going back to 1978.
Of the 13 teams listed here, two went on to win the Super Bowl. The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers road Tom Brady to the Lombardi trophy, while the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Seahawks with a small assist from the officiating.
The only team that's ranked ahead of Seattle in this department are the 2015 Arizona Cardinals, who enjoyed a black swan year from Carson Palmer and flew all the way to the NFC Championship, where they got blown out by league MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.
If you forced us to make a bet right now on where this Seahawks team will finish, it would probably be a similar trajectory. Seattle looks more than strong enough to win the brutally-competitive NFC West, which means they would be hosting a playoff game at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks should be able to take care of business with any Wild Card team, and they appear good enough to compete with any NFC contender that makes the divisional round. However, beating a heavyweight like the Detroit Lions in the conference championship seems like a tall order given what we've seen so far. That the Lions and LA Rams are also on the list shows how competitive the conference is right now.
However, there's still time to improve this team. If general manager John Schneider can press the right buttons ahead of the trade deadline and fix one or two of the Seahawks' roster holes, it might just be enough to put them over the top in the NFC.
