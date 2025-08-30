Seattle Seahawks greats Bobby Wagner, Steve Hutchinson earn 25-year NFL honors
This week, Kristopher Knox and company came up with Bleacher Report’s NFL All-Quarter-Century Team. A pair of performers who excelled during their days with the Seattle Seahawks got the nod when it came to this honor.
When it came to the defense’s first-team linebackers, it is ably manned by a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a former Seahawks’ star that remains one of the best performers at his position in the league.
"Joining (Ray) Lewis on our first team is another seemingly ageless veteran,” explained Knox. “Bobby Wagner is gearing up for his 14th pro season and has shown no signs of slowing down. The six-time first-team All-Pro racked up 132 tackles and made his 10th career Pro Bowl this past season.”
Bobby Wagner and Steve Hutchinson amongst best NFL players since 2000
A second-round draft choice by the Seahawks in 2012, Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle, and finished with 100-plus tackles each season. He was inexplicably cut loose by the ‘Hawks and spent 2022 with the rival Los Angeles Rams. Wagner returned to Seattle in 2023 and once again, rolled up big numbers with 183 stops. In 2024, he joined Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders, and re-inked with the club this offseason.
On offense, specifically up front, the team opted to break down the offensive line in terms of all five positions. Another Seahawks’ star and a Pro Football Hall of Famer was given the nod as a second-team left guard behind first-teamer Alan Faneca, who is also enshrined in Canton.
“Steve Hutchinson, another Hall of Famer,” stated Knox, “was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro who spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, five with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Tennessee Titans.”
Three of those Pro Bowl invitations and two of those All-Pro nods came during Hutchinson’s tenure with the ‘Hawks. In his final season in Seattle in 2005, teammate Shaun Alexander was the league MVP and the franchise made its first Super Bowl appearance.
