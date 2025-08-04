Seahawks must sadly consider difficult trade after recent development
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly made wholesale changes to their offense this offseason, bringing in quarterback Sam Darnold, jettisoning wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and adding some very interesting pieces in the NFL draft.
Perhaps one of the more intriguing names the Seahawks picked up in the draft was University of Miami running back Damien Martinez, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns during his final two collegiate seasons (which included a year at Oregon State in 2023).
Martinez joins a backfield that also includes Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, with Walker still firmly entrenched as the No. 1 back and Charbonnet on tap to get a bunch of touches, as well.
But with Seattle nabbing Martinez, it may seriously be time for the Seahawks to consider trading Walker, who has been with the franchise since being drafted in 2022.
Why? Because the 24-year-old has never played a full season, appearing in just 12 games last season while rushing for a meager 573 yards on 3.7 yards per carry. To make matters worse, Walker is already dealing with a foot issue in training camp. He also experienced an ankle injury during OTAs.
It has reached a point where Seattle would be better off moving Walker — who is slated to hit free agency next offseason anyway — to clear room for Charbonnet to take over as the featured back and for Martinez to earn significant opportunities in his debut campaign.
Walker has been declining each year since his rookie season. Yes, he racked up an impressive 1,050 yards on 4.6 yards per attempt in 2022, but he followed that up by logging 905 yards on 4.1 yards per tote in 2023 before his dreadful 2024 campaign.
And while Walker does offer utility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, he isn't exactly Tiki Barber back there. Heck, he isn't Breece Hall, either.
There are definitely teams around the NFL that could use a halfback like Walker, who, at the very least, can move the chains. He's more than serviceable when healthy, so there should absolutely be some trade interest in the 24-year-old.
It's time for the Seahawks to actually see what Charbonnet can do in a full-time role (remember how effective he was during Walker's absence last year?), and Martinez is too compelling of a prospect not to deploy in 2025.
