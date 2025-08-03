All Seahawks

ESPN Seahawks insider: Stock rising for backup RB with new opportunities

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking for more out of one backup running back as his stock continues to rise in training camp.

Tyler Reed

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks will look a lot different heading into the 2025 season after a major change took place this offseason.

Former starting quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year, where he will join his former coach, Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks offense will be led by Sam Darnold this season, who signed a three-year $100 million deal with the franchise.

RELATED: Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet ESPN projections point to improved Seahawks run game

So, the offense will look different under center, but the backfield will have a lot of familiar names in it, including running back Zach Charbonnet, who could see a larger role this season, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Zach Charbonnet is in line to have a bigger role in the Seahawks' backfield this season than you might assume. Ken Walker III might still be the RB1, but the ongoing questions about his durability and the way Charbonnet continues to impress Seattle's coaches suggests it could be more of a timeshare than a starter-backup arrangement," wrote Henderson in his camp update on Saturday.

Charbonnet is entering his third season with the Seahawks and has improved each and every season in Seattle. Last season, Charbonnet ended the year with over 500 yards rushing on 135 carries, while finding the end zone eight times.

Kenneth Walker III will be the rep leader in the Seahawks' backfield. However, having more than one great option will only expand what this offense is capable of.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp

Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon

Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings

Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

Home/Seahawks News