ESPN Seahawks insider: Stock rising for backup RB with new opportunities
The Seattle Seahawks will look a lot different heading into the 2025 season after a major change took place this offseason.
Former starting quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year, where he will join his former coach, Pete Carroll.
The Seahawks offense will be led by Sam Darnold this season, who signed a three-year $100 million deal with the franchise.
So, the offense will look different under center, but the backfield will have a lot of familiar names in it, including running back Zach Charbonnet, who could see a larger role this season, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.
"Zach Charbonnet is in line to have a bigger role in the Seahawks' backfield this season than you might assume. Ken Walker III might still be the RB1, but the ongoing questions about his durability and the way Charbonnet continues to impress Seattle's coaches suggests it could be more of a timeshare than a starter-backup arrangement," wrote Henderson in his camp update on Saturday.
Charbonnet is entering his third season with the Seahawks and has improved each and every season in Seattle. Last season, Charbonnet ended the year with over 500 yards rushing on 135 carries, while finding the end zone eight times.
Kenneth Walker III will be the rep leader in the Seahawks' backfield. However, having more than one great option will only expand what this offense is capable of.
