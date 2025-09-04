Which Seahawks player should get a new contract next after Abe Lucas deal?
The Seattle Seahawks won't play their first game of the season until Sunday, but they still managed to get a big win today. Mike Garafolo at NFL Network was the first to report that the team has signed right tackle Abe Lucas to a new contract, adding another three years and $46 million onto his current deal, which would have expired at the end of the 2025 season.
There's always a risk of any major contract extension going bad, but make no mistake - if Lucas stays healthy this is going to be a very, very team-friendly deal - one that will help them build up the rest of their roster.
The next order of business will be taking care of one of five other standouts from Seattle's excellent 2022 draft class. Who should be next in line? Let's break down the candidates.
LT Charles Cross
If it were our call, the next contract would go to left tackle Charles Cross, offering some nice symmetry by securing the team's bookends on the offensive line for the long run. Cross is already under contract through 2026 thanks to his fifth-year option.
However, extending him now would save around $2 million in cap room for this season and another $13 million next year. There is some argument to wait and see how Cross performs in 2025 first, but outside of a major injury Cross should be able to live up to a sizable investment.
CB Riq Woolen
The most-important deal that the Seahawks will potentially make in the next calendar year is the extension for cornerback Riq Woolen, who's playing out the final year of his rookie deal. Woolen will likely be the toughest to come to terms with - and will definitely be the most expensive in the bunch.
Woolen is also the most boom-or-bust member of the extension candidates. While it's a risk, Woolen's ceiling is too high not to try to bank on his upside and lock him up for the prime of his career.
OLB Boye Mafe
By comparison coming to deal with edge rusher Boye Mafe should be relatively easy. While his numbers don't scream future superstar, Mafe has been impressive despite not getting a ton of playing time his first three years.
For now, he remains behind Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence in the rotation, but he has more than enough potential to one day lead this unit and be a foundational piece for Mike Macdonald's defense.
RB Kenneth Walker III
The toughest call may be what to do with starting running back Ken Walker. While the former second-round pick out of Michigan State oozes tantalizing potential, he's also the most replaceable player in this group.
Seattle has solid depth options in the backfield with Zach Charbonnet and George Holani, and based on what we saw in the preseason you can make case that the Seahawks don't need Walker at all to have a dominant run game. Then again, Walker's ceiling is significantly higher than any other running back on the roster, and we still haven't seen the best of what he's capable of. This one could go either way.
S Coby Bryant
The last candidate for a contract extension is defensive back Coby Bryant, who's also entering the last year of his rookie deal. For the first two and a half seasons after he was drafted Bryant looked like a bust, as he flamed out as a nickelback and a boundary corner.
However, he found his groove in the middle of 2024, emerging as an excellent ball-hawking free safety for the Seahawks - posting three interceptions after having none going into last season. It was a small sample size, so the front office will probably want to see more from Bryant before they give him a long-term deal. That said, if he lights it up again in 2025 he should also be in line for an extension.
