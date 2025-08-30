Insider predicts Seahawks defense does something they haven't since 2015 season
It's been a long time since the Seattle Seahawks had a legitimately elite defense. The last time they allowed fewer points than any other NFL team was a decade ago, and in the years since their defenses steadily dropped off until they finally bottomed out at the end of the Pete Carroll era.
Heading into the 2025 season, there's good reason to believe that this unit can be elite again. For one thing, they finished last year on the right foot, playing at a top-five level after their bye week. For another, they've added DeMarcus Lawrence and Nick Emmanwori while not losing any of their key contributors.
Those are just a few reasons why the Seahawks have a right to expect elite results this year. Some analysts even think they'll once again be the top scoring defense in the league, such as Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
Seahawks predicted to have No. 1 scoring defense
"Seattle finished 11th by this metric last season, and fifth in opponent points per drive. Another year in coach Mike Macdonald’s system while also returning nearly all the starters from last year — minus the swap of Dre’Mont Jones for DeMarcus Lawrence, which is an upgrade — should put Seattle in position to field the league’s stingiest defense. The Seahawks haven’t had the No. 1 scoring defense since 2015, but with better depth playing beside Pro Bowlers Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams, things are lining up for Seattle to make a return to the top of the defensive rankings."
Dugar isn't the only on who's set the bar at the highest possible point for this defense in 2025. Former Seahawks beat writer Sheil Kapadia came out with a ranking of all 32 defenses around the NFL last week and he had Seattle at the very top. Kapadia doesn't even think that's a controversial take.
As always, the key pieces staying healthy will be a major component for these predictions to come true. That means they can't afford to lose Leonard Williams, Devon Witherspoon and most of all Ernest Jones for any real extended length of time.
Assuming those three play most of the year, the sky should be the limit for this unit.
