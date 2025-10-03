Seattle Seahawks stud Ernest Jones admits to 'personal' beef against Rams
Odds are the Seattle Seahawks will never find another middle linebacker as good as Bobby Wagner, who continues to perform at an exceptional, now in his 14th season in the NFL. They might have spent years finding an adequant replacement if not for a mistake by the Los Angeles Rams.
Despite balling out for them for three seasons, the Rams must have figured he was toast after suffering a torn meniscus - so they traded him to the Tennessee Titans. Not long after, Jones was traded again - this time to the Seahawks, who won't be letting him go anytime soon. Especially not after signing him to a three-year, grand bargain of a $28.5 million contract.
Now Jones is admitting that he has a personal vendetta against the Rams, who he says gave up on him too soon, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
"It’s a lot personal for me,” Jones says after a year to reflect. “They gave up on me too early. They gave up on my knee. They thought I wasn’t going to be anything. They thought I was going to be dead and out this league pretty soon.”
The trade immediately transformed Seattle's defense from a talented but underperforming unit into one of the league's elite defenses. From their bye week until the end of the 2024 season, the Seahawks' D was playing at a top-five level.
They managed to pick up where they left off, too. Entering Week 5 the Seahawks are tied for second in fewest points allowed per game.
Perhaps the biggest change after Jones' arrival is how they've stopped the run. Prior to the trade Seattle had a string of atrocious games against the run, but those issues were stopped cold once Jones was added to the lineup. So far this season, they rank sixth in rushing yards allowed and have not given up a single rushing touchdown.
The Seahawks are scheduled to visit the Rams in Week 11 and then host them in Week 16.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage