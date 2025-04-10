Seahawks insider outlines 'A' grade scenario for 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks hold 10 total picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Two of them came in the recent blockbuster trades which sent Geno Smith and DK Metcalf away to the Raiders and Steelers, respectively. How the Seahawks use that extra draft capital will go a long way towards determining whether they wind up better or worse after making those two big deals.
Everyone has their thoughts on how Seattle should go about those critical first few picks in the draft. If you ask ESPN beat reporter Brady Henderson, he says the Seahawks will have to start by landing a standout guard. Here's the rest of his "A" grade scenario in the draft.
"So they'd earn an "A" grade if they add a standout guard and then address two of their other needs -- either another guard, a speedy receiver, a safety or a nose tackle -- all without having to reach."
We'd say that the next-biggest need after guard is definitely another guard, and the Seahawks do have to make room for another wide receiver to replace what they lost when Tyler Lockett was released. Nose tackle should probably be on the list as well after losing Johnathan Hankins, but they can probablydo without drafting another safety with Julian Love and Coby Bryant slated to start and some solid young depth players behind them.
If it were our picks to make, we'd adjust as the board develops but go in with a plan of something like this to target positions in each round:
Pick No. 18: Wide receiver
Pick No. 50: Guard
Pick No. 52: Another guard
Pick No. 82: Edge
Pick No. 92: Tight end
Pick No. 137: Cornerback
Pick No. 172: Nose tackle
Pick No. 175: Center
Pick No. 223: Offensive tackle
Pick No. 234: Running back
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN links Seahawks with top-five quarterback prospect on Day 2
Seahawks named perfect fit or ‘freakiest’ athlete in the 2025 NFL draft
National champion pass rusher could be right at home with Seahawks
Seahawks schedule meeting with fast-rising QB prospect ahead of draft