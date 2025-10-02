Seattle Seahawks defense still dinged up going into big Week 5 game
The Seattle Seahawks' defense has been undeniably impressive so far this season. Through four games they're in the top two in ESPN's pass rush win rate and run stop win rate. They're also tied for second in fewest points allowed per game and are in a three-way tie in takeaways.
Even more impressively, they have managed to do all this without being at full strength yet all season. Their secondary has been particularly thin due to injuries but this unit hasn't missed a beat yet.
It sounds like the Seahawks may have to prove their depth once again in this week's big home game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's your first look at the team's injury report for Week 5.
Seahawks Week 5 injury report
- EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence: Quad - DNP
- S Julian Love: Hamstring - DNP
- CB Devon Witherspoon: Knee - DNP
- OT Josh Jones: Ankle - DNP
- WR Cody White: Shoulder - Full
- S Nick Emmanwori: Ankle - Full
Lawrence being out of the lineup would potentially be a big blow, especially to their run defense. If he can't play Derick Hall or Boye Mafe would step up and start opposite Uchenna Nwosu.
Love and Witherspoon have already missed two games this season due to injury - so we will be monitoring their status as the week progresses.
At least the Seahawks appear to be getting their rookie stud Nick Emmanwori back in the lineup finally. Emmanwori only played a handful of snaps in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers before suffering his high ankle sprain.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage