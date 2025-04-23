Seahawks projected to reinforce secondary with Texas All-American in 2025 NFL draft
Most folks seem to expect that the Seattle Seahawks will use their first-round pick (No. 18 overall) tomorrow night on an offensive line prospect. If that's the case, the most popular name is North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, who played left tackle last year but has experience lining up at all five positions up front.
While it would come as no surprise if the Seahawks do take an OL in Round 1, it would go against their history. It's also not difficult to imagine Seattle using that first pick on the top defensive prospect on their board, as Mike Macdonald's defense is what this team hangs their hat on for now.
If that's the case it's possible the pick will be Texas DB Jahdae Barron, who goes to the Seahawks at No. 18 overall in a new mock draft from Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News.
"The Seahawks have limited reliability and versatility in coverage after Devon Withrspoon, and getting the dyamic Barron gives them many hybrid possibilities with their secondary."
Barron (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) played 57 games for the Longhorns over the last five years, including a breakout 2024 season that saw him lead the SEC with five interceptions to go with 11 PBUs.
While he's listed as a corner, Barron has experience playing everywhere. This chart of snaps by alignment from PFF show just how versatile he is.
Barron also earned a 91.1 coverage grade from PFF for 2024, which ranked second in the nation among cornerbacks.
While the Seahawks have some pressing roster needs - including guard, more guard, center, wide receiver, tight end and edge/DL, there's a strong case to take a special player like this in the first round. Barron offers depth at every position on the back end and would make scheming against Seattle's defense that much harder.
