Seattle Seahawks’ loaded defense ranked among top 10 in NFL after the draft
Here’s a look at the key defensive numbers for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, Mike Macdonald’s first season as the franchise’s head coach.
The club finished 14th in the league in fewest yards allowed, and were a mediocre 16th vs. the run. That latter number actually improved after the midseason acquisition of linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Seattle surrendered 37 offensive touchdowns, 26 through the air. Led by Pro Bowler Leonard Williams, Macdonald’s squad racked up a respectable 45 sacks. The Seahawks forced only 18 turnovers in 17 games, but returned four of those opponent miscues for touchdowns.
Now that the 2025 NFL draft is in the books, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut took the time to ranks all 32 defensive units in the league. His pick for No. 1 is the Denver Broncos. At the No. 7 spot, he lists Mike Macdonald’s squad based partly on a key re-signing, as well as the addition of a talented prospect at safety.
“The Seattle Seahawks made re-signing linebacker Ernest Jones a priority this offseason and for good reason,” explained Johnson. “After acquiring Jones, the Seahawks defense ranked fifth in EPA per Play (-0.064) and held opponents to 205 passing yards per game with an 84.8 QB rating…”
“Seattle did spend the majority of its draft capital on the offense, but Mike Macdonald landed a new defensive toy in athletic marvel Nick Emmanwori. The Kyle Hamilton comparison is outlandish, but Macdonald will know how to utilize Emmanwori’s speed and length. The Seahawks also added DeMarcus Lawrence to solidify their defensive line and we’re expecting a second-year leap from Byron Murphy. Plus, the second year of Macdonald’s defensive scheme is historically when things click for the players.”
The Seahawks were the only team in the league in 2024 to win at least 10 games and not make the playoffs. What’s also interesting is while the Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West, Seattle allowed fewer points (368) than any team in the division.
