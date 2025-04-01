All Seahawks

Seahawks fail to address offensive line until Round 7 in latest mock draft

Seahawks’ GM John Schneider has done little to address the team’s offensive front this offseason. One NFL analyst feels that may continue during the draft.

Indiana's Trey Wedig (75) during practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Indiana's Trey Wedig (75) during practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
There has been a major makeover in the Pacific Northwest when it comes to Mike Macdonald’s club. This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and replaced him with Sam Darnold. They dealt wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers, and released 10-year wideout Tyler Lockett. Enter Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The one area that general manager John Schneider really hasn’t focused on in terms of free agency has been a problem-plagued offensive line. The Seahawks finished 28th in the league in rushing offense, and allowed 54 sacks—tied for the third most in the NFL.

Conventional wisdom has had Schneider and the team waiting until the draft to fortify this unit. The franchise has 10 choices, including the 18th overall and two picks (50 and 52) in the second round. Keep in mind that the only veteran blocker that club has added this offseason is Josh Jones, late of the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News, the waiting game will continue. Yes, the team will add a pair of blockers during the three-day event. However, Iyer has the ‘Hawks waiting until the seventh round and selection Indiana University tackle Trey Wedig and versatile blocker Timothy McKay (North Carolina State)

There was this assessment of the former from the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department. “Overall, Wedig is a functional run blocker due to his understanding of the play's intent, size, and decent upper-body strength. Still, marginal athletic ability, body control, and recovery skills will make it an uphill battle to make an active roster, barring a move inside where he has minimal experience.”

On the other hand, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network had this to say about the former Wolfpack trench warrior. “McKay is a well-framed offensive lineman who, despite his athletic limitations, can counter varying skill sets at multiple positions along an offensive line. He has live snaps along the front five at every spot but center in his career at N.C. State…Overall, McKay’s versatility remains an intriguing trait, and he should be a player to keep an eye on in the latter portions of the draft for teams in need of positional flexibility along an offensive line.”

Obviously, it remains to be seen if this strategy is anything close to what Schneider has in mind. Nonetheless, this is a pretty surprising forecast by Iyer.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.