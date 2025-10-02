Seattle Seahawks add former Washington Huskies RB Myles Gaskin to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks are doing well in pretty much every part of the game one month into the 2025 NFL season. One area they could still stand to improve in their rushing attack, which has been decent but far from impressive and profoundly inconsistent.
On Wednesday, the team announced a roster move to shuffle their depth in the backfield. The Seahawks have signed former Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. He takes the place of Khalil Herbert, whose contract was terminated.
Gaskin averaged over 1,300 rushing yards a season in college and peaked with 24 touchdowns from scrimmage during the 2017 season.
Eventually, Gaskin was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played 38 games for Miami over the next four years, totaling 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns. From there, Gaskin moved on to play one season with the Rams, followed by two with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Seahawks are still only carrying three running backs on their active roster in Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and George Holani. So, there might be a chance for Gaskin to see some action if any of them get injured. Here's what the full practice squad looks like going into Week 5.
Seahawks practice squad
- RB Myles Gaskin
- WR Ricky White III
- WR Courtney Jackson
- WR Tyrone Broden
- OT Amari Knight
- G Shane Lemieux
- C Federico Maranges
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
- DL Quinton Bohanna
- DL J.R. Singleton
- DL Brandon Pili
- LB Patrick O'Connell
- LB Chris Paul Jr.
- CB Shaq Griffin
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- S Jerrick Reed II
More Seahawks on SI stories
Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback
Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time
NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage