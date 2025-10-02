All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks add former Washington Huskies RB Myles Gaskin to practice squad

The Seahawks add some local color to their backfield on the practice squad.

Tim Weaver

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs in a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs in a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are doing well in pretty much every part of the game one month into the 2025 NFL season. One area they could still stand to improve in their rushing attack, which has been decent but far from impressive and profoundly inconsistent.

On Wednesday, the team announced a roster move to shuffle their depth in the backfield. The Seahawks have signed former Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad. He takes the place of Khalil Herbert, whose contract was terminated.

Gaskin averaged over 1,300 rushing yards a season in college and peaked with 24 touchdowns from scrimmage during the 2017 season.

Eventually, Gaskin was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He played 38 games for Miami over the next four years, totaling 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns. From there, Gaskin moved on to play one season with the Rams, followed by two with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks are still only carrying three running backs on their active roster in Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and George Holani. So, there might be a chance for Gaskin to see some action if any of them get injured. Here's what the full practice squad looks like going into Week 5.

Seahawks practice squad

- RB Myles Gaskin

- WR Ricky White III

- WR Courtney Jackson

- WR Tyrone Broden

- OT Amari Knight

- G Shane Lemieux

- C Federico Maranges

- OLB Jamie Sheriff

- DL Quinton Bohanna

- DL J.R. Singleton

- DL Brandon Pili

- LB Patrick O'Connell

- LB Chris Paul Jr.

- CB Shaq Griffin

- CB Shemar Jean-Charles

- S Jerrick Reed II

Jerrick Reed II
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Blockbuster trade proposal would solve Seahawks’ issues at cornerback

Seahawks-Buccaneers could be NFL’s greatest uniform matchup of all time

NFL analyst predicts surprising trade value for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Seahawks defense dominating ESPN advanced stats at line of scrimmage

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.