Can the Seahawks take advantage of biggest roster flaws for 49ers, Rams?
You don’t have to go back too far to recall the last time the Seattle Seahawks captured a division title. It was at the beginning of this current decade in 2020. Ironically, the team was one-and-done in the playoffs via Sean McVay’s wild card Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks’ last playoff appearance came in 2022, finishing in second place in the division to Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers. However, Pete Carroll’s club was sent home following a wild card loss to the Niners.
Over the past four seasons, the NFC West has been won by either the Rams (2021 and 2024) or the 49ers (2022 and 2023). The former won Super Bowl LVI in ’21, and the Niners reached Super Bowl LVIII in ’23.
The 2025 NFL season is roughly three months away. Shanahan’s club is coming off a very disappointing 6-11 showing, while McVay’s team knocked off the Vikings in the wild card round before succumbing to the eventual Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional playoffs.
Busy NFL writer Moe Moton of Bleacher Report focused on 10 teams that are Super Bowl contenders who could get tripped up by a shortcoming on their team. Two of the clubs that made the list are Shanahan’s and McVay’s squads. He points out that the Rams have secondary issues, while the 49ers have healthy concerns regarding some of their key offensive starters.
“The Los Angeles Rams have a budding group of defenders in the front seven,” said Moton, “that includes 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Kobie Turner…Los Angeles needs help in the secondary. So, it makes sense that it has discussed a trade for seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl as an All-Pro with the club in 2021…”
As for the Niners? “When healthy,” stated Moton, “running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams are arguably the best players at their respective positions. In 2023, the former won the rushing title, and the latter completed his third consecutive All-Pro campaign. Last year, though, they played 14 games combined…”
“If McCaffrey and Williams are spectators for extended periods like last year,” added Moton, “expect San Francisco to finish with a sub-.500 record. The 49ers' backups at running back and left tackle won't be enough to get them to the playoffs.”
Mike Macdonald’s club has a lot of new faces, especially on offense with quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Cooper Kupp. If the Rams and 49ers are indeed vulnerable, can the Seahawks capitalize?
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks should sign former rival following breakout season
NFL analyst calls Seahawks GM John Schneider ‘not a good drafter’
Packers sign former Seahawks fourth-round 2023 NFL draft pick