Seattle Seahawks need to target top-ranked offensive lineman at NFL trade deadline
One of the main reasons why the Seattle Seahawks are doing so well this season is a much better offensive line unit that's gone from total liability to respectable.
Much of the improvement should be credited to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton, who have changed the culture of a unit that had become a punchline around the NFL for the last decade.
However, the Seahawks also got a very big upgrade at left guard when they drafted Grey Zabel, who's living up to high expectations and performing at a level very few rookies can manage when they first come into the league.
Just think what they could do with another upgrade on the interior. That's why they should seriously pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio, who's the top-ranked offensive lineman at CBS Sports among players who may get dealt at the trade deadline.
"Would the Browns trade a player who can protect Dillion Gabriel and help in his development? Highly unlikely, but perhaps they get a draft pick they can't reuse. Bitonio hasn't allowed a sack this season and has just a 3.4% pressure rate allowed per drop back, so he's still good at protecting the quarterback."
At the moment the Seahawks are still starting Anthony Bradford at right guard, and he continues to be their greatest weakness at the line of scrimmage, now three years running.
Through six games, Pro Football Focus ranked 68th at his position, with a poor 56.6 grade in run blocking and an atrocious 21.7 in pass blocking, which ranks 75th out of 79 qualifying guards.
Meanwhile, Bitonio is still going strong 11 years and 167 starts after getting picked by Cleveland in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Bitonio currently ranks fifth among guards with strong marks in run blocking (72.2) and pass blocking (69.8).
11 years is a long time to play for a team as bad as the Browns, and going to Seattle would give Bitonio a chance to compete for a contender for the first time in his career.
While the Browns will probably be reluctant to part with Bitonio - even at 34 years old - the Seahawks have the talent to offer a compelling trade package - especially if they include cornerback Riq Woolen in the bargain.
A big upgrade at right guard may be all that stands between the Seahawks and their first run at the Super Bowl since... well, you know.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Struggling Seahawks star linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline
Seahawks ascend into top five teams in latest NFL power rankings
Unfathomable 1-win team ranked ahead of red-hot Seahawks at PFF
Odds revealed for Seahawks-Texans Monday Night Football game