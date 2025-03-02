Seattle Seahawks analyst names RB lowest priority position this offseason
The running back position isn't a concern among the holes on the Seattle Seahawks' roster. Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and an emerging Kenny McIntosh make up one of the better trios in the NFL.
This season was underwhelming for Seattle's stable of backs, mostly because of an injury-riddled campaign for Walker and a run game that was never established game-to-game under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Still, the ceiling for the position group is incredibly high.
Seattle Sports 710 AM's Cameron Van Til ranked the Seahawks' needs by position group, with the offensive line unsurprisingly leading the way. Seattle's porous offensive front in 2024 was a major reason why the team's running backs seldom broke out.
Running backs were ranked lowest in priority, as Walker is still under contract through 2025 and both Charbonnet and McIntosh have two years remaining on their rookie deals.
"The Seahawks already have a proven one-two punch in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet," Van Til wrote. "In addition, Kenny McIntosh showed potential as the No. 3 back this past season and undrafted rookie George Holani flashed a bit in the preseason.
"That being said, Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal and this year’s draft class is regarded as a strong one for running backs. The position might be worth a Day 3 pick in an attempt to stay young and inexpensive in the backfield for 2026 and beyond."
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald brought in Klint Kubiak this offseason in hopes of making Seattle a more physical football team on the ground. The offensive staff was almost completely overhauled, including bringing in offensive line coach John Benton.
Also among "low to medium" priorities in Van Til's rankings were quarterback, linebacker and safety. Edge defender was labeled a medium priority. At the same time, interior defensive line, cornerback and tight end were ranked "medium to high."
The offensive line and wide receiver groups were the highest on the list. The receiver group was placed there due to the likelihood of Tyler Lockett being a cap casualty this offseason.
Free agency opens on March 12, and the Seahawks will be able to begin executing their roster-building plans by signing other players and through the draft. Running back is likely to be one of the last positions the team is looking to build up.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks met with 3rd-ranked QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft class
NFL insider refutes report of Seahawks, Packers DK Metcalf trade talks
NFL analyst’s one-word label for Seahawks QB Geno Smith is harsh but fair
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks will sign all-star fullback in free agency