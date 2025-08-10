All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie earns more accolades after standout preseason debut

The accolades continue to pour in for one of the Seahawks’ rookie wide receivers. Tory Horton continues to impress seemingly every time he takes the field.

Russell Baxter

Colorado State receiver Tory Horton during his pro day at Canvas Stadium on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
Colorado State receiver Tory Horton during his pro day at Canvas Stadium on Thursday, April 3, 2025. / Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has chosen nine players who were selected in April’s draft and anointed them potential steals. Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the 166th overall pick on a wide receiver from Colorado State.

“The Seattle Seahawks revamped their offense this offseason,” explained Knox, “trading away quarterback Geno Smith and wideout DK Metcalf before releasing Tyler Lockett. Seattle signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cooper Kupp to help support new quarterback Sam Darnold, but a surprising rookie may become one of its top playmakers. Fifth-round pick and Colorado State product Tory Horton has made quite a bit of noise in training camp.”

Tory Horton vs. Raider
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tory Horton has been a training camp and preseason sensation

“A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said,” recalled Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald (via John Boyle of Seahawks.com), ‘rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.’ He’s doing that. He’s making multiple plays every day...”

Horton was limited to just six games in 2024 thanks to a knee injury that limited him to only 26 catches for 353 yards and one score. In each his first two seasons with the Rams (after two years at Nevada), he amassed at least 1,100 receiving yards and totaled eight touchdown receptions. Also worth noting that in each of his three seasons at Colorado State, the big-play performer returned a punt for a touchdown.

Last Thursday night, the young wideout stood out again. “Horton’s momentum continued against the Las Vegas Raiders in his preseason debut,” said Knox. “The 6’2”, 196-pound pass-catcher played during the first half and hauled in three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. If he continues to impress, he should have a chance to move past Valdes-Scantling as Seattle’s No. 3 receiver.”

RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.