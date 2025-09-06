Seahawks announce roster 2 roster moves going into Week 1 battle against 49ers
The board is set and the pieces are moving. The Seattle Seahawks have just announced a pair of roster moves heading into their first game of the season, a critical home game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers.
The team has elevated two players from their practice squad for tomorrow's game: veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.
Bohanna was originally a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. He played 27 games with Dallas over the next two seasons, then moved on to short stints with the Detroit Lions and the Tennessee Titans, appearing in three games for each in the 2023 season.
Bohanna joined the Seahawks last year but only played in one game, putting in seven defensive snaps. He's unlikely to actually see the field unless Seattle suffers multiple injuries to the interior defensive line rotation, which is already thin with Johnathan Hankins and rookie Rylie Mills out.
Griffin should be well known to Seahawks fans as he previously played for Seattle from 2017-2020, playing 57 games including 53 starts. From there Griffin moved on to Jacksonville where he put in two seasons, followed by one-year stops in Minnesota, Houston and Carolina. He re-signed with the Seahawks in early July.
The Bohanna move makes since given Seattle's interior situation, but the Seahawks are leaving themselves awfully thin at wide receiver. Both Jake Bobo and Dareke Young have been ruled out for tomorrow's game, which means they'll only have four receivers suited up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton Jr. and Cody White, who was also on the injury report this week.
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is also ruled out for Sunday's game.
