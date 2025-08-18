All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks' resurgent run game among NFL's biggest winners in preseason

Nate Davis at USA TODAY sees a much more bruising Seahawks offense going into the 2025 season.

Tim Weaver

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez (22) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
One of the biggest stories around the NFL this preseason has been the awesome improvement of the Seattle Seahawks offense. It's not Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp or any of the other new passing weapons that the team acquired this offseason, either. Instead, Seattle has displayed a powerful commitment to running the ball down their opponents' throats - and that's exactly what they have done so far.

Even though it's only been two games, it's impossible to deny how impressive the Seahawks' rushing attack has looked against both the Raiders and the Chiefs. According to Nate Davis at USA TODAY, Seattle's run game is one of the biggest preseason winners around the league.

Seahawks run game rising

"Despite a 10-7 debut in 2024, second-year Seattle coach Mike Macdonald wanted a more physical team in 2025 − and that means running the ball. With first-round G Grey Zabel opening holes, the Seahawks racked up 268 yards on the ground and 5.6 a clip during Friday night’s defeat of the Chiefs, who rested most of their key players. Regardless, 268 yards amassed in chunks is still 268 yards amassed in chunks and such output foreshadows what could be a much more bruising offense."

Zach Charbonnet
The most intriguing thing about this dramatic transformation is that Seattle's personnel is largely the same as last season. They got a big upgrade at left guard by drafting Grey Zabel to replace Laken Tomlinson, but that's the only change to the starting offensive line that's been made so far.

The improvement has to be credited to new offensive line coach John Benton and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who have gotten both the offensive line - and their tight ends - blocking at a level that didn't seem remotely possible given what we've seen the last few years.

The Seahawks are also doing all of this with their best running back on the sidelines - although Kenneth Walker is finally expected to return in this week's joint practice with the Packers. Practically every other back on the roster has been putting up stunning numbers in his absence, though.

In last week's win over the Chiefs, Damien Martinez, George Holani, Jacardia Wright and Zach Charbonnet all averaged 4.5 yards per carry or better. They may not even need Walker if they're going to block for the run like this, but if they can get Walker to play more disciplined and stay healthy, this is going to be the best rushing attack in the NFC this year, hands down.

Tim Weaver
