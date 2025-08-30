Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold makes cut for NFL's most-influential people list
A year ago at this time Sam Darnold was a reclamation project at best. While he had shown flashes here and there in his different stints around the NFL, most analysts rightfully considered him a bust and yet another classic failure by the New York Jets. A lot can change in one season, though - and Darnold's 2024 campaign proved that.
After flailing through several years with the Jets, the Panthers and a couple other short stops, Darnold finally landed in a good situation with the Minnesota Vikings, and he responded with a breakout season practically nobody anticipated. For his efforts Darnold earned his first career trip to the Pro Bowl and was voted the 72nd best player in the league by his peers.
The latest accolade for Darnold comes from Sports Illustrated, where he's been ranked the 44th most-influential person in the entire NFL.
"Which Darnold is going to show up in Seattle? Over the first six years of his career, Darnold’s career highs were 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns, both accomplished in 2019 with the Jets. Then, last season, he started for coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors. If Darnold can play at or near that level again, theSeahawks are an intriguing playoff team. If not, he could be one-and-done in Seattle."
He could be, but he could also continue where he left off in Minnesota, where he performed at a top-10 level for most of last season. Another year of the same will establish him as a late-blooming star and one of the league's best quarterbacks.
While Darnold is a good addition to the list, we feel there's a more deserving candidate on the Seahawks' sideline in second-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
To most Macdonald might still be relatively unknown, considering he's only been a head coach for one year. However Macdonald exceeded all exceptations as a rookie head coach, posting a 10-win season despite leading a fundamentally-flawed and imbalanced roster.
Like Darnold, Macdonald will probably have to prove himself another season before he really starts getting respect, but at this point next year he has to be in this conversation.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals
Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms
DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters