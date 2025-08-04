Pundit predicts potential 'outstanding season' for Seahawks' weakest link on defense
It's anybody's guess how things are going to go offensively for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season. On the other side of the ball it's a completely different story, though. In additon to having one of the game's sharpest playcallers, Seattle's defense is loaded at all three levels.
Up front the Seahawks have a lethal pass rush, including long-time veterans Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence. On the back end there are four supremely-talented defenders, including Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. In the middle of it all there's Ernest Jones, who put together a sensational second half leading this unit after coming over in a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans.
As far as the starting lineup goes, there's only one real unproven question mark. That would be second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight, who finished his rookie season strong enough to earn a bunch of breakout predictions fo 2025.
Here's anothery in that genre. According to Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, Knight is one of his 10 breakout candidates for this coming season.
Tyrice Knight earns another breakout nod
"Tyrice Knight, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, understandably flew under the radar for many football fans last season. That should change this fall. In his final eight games, he racked up 26 solo tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Knight’s range, in this system with all the surrounding talent, could lead to an outstanding season."
Having been on the field for just 551 defensive snaps, Knight's traditional numbers won't jump out at anybody. However, he earned strong grades from PFF for his pass rushing (73.3) and decent-enough marks in coverage (62.5) and run-defense (61.0).
While his trajectory looks good, fans should expect Knight to be seriously put to the test early in the 2025 season. Opposing offensive playcallers are likely to see him as the weakest and least-experienced link on the field and will target him accordingly. Knight will need to acquit himself well, otherwise that dynamic will continue all season.
