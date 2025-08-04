All Seahawks

Pundit predicts potential 'outstanding season' for Seahawks' weakest link on defense

When your worst projected starter is expected to have a breakout year, you know you've got a loaded defense.

Tim Weaver

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's anybody's guess how things are going to go offensively for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season. On the other side of the ball it's a completely different story, though. In additon to having one of the game's sharpest playcallers, Seattle's defense is loaded at all three levels.

Up front the Seahawks have a lethal pass rush, including long-time veterans Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence. On the back end there are four supremely-talented defenders, including Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. In the middle of it all there's Ernest Jones, who put together a sensational second half leading this unit after coming over in a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans.

As far as the starting lineup goes, there's only one real unproven question mark. That would be second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight, who finished his rookie season strong enough to earn a bunch of breakout predictions fo 2025.

Here's anothery in that genre. According to Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, Knight is one of his 10 breakout candidates for this coming season.

Tyrice Knight earns another breakout nod

"Tyrice Knight, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, understandably flew under the radar for many football fans last season. That should change this fall. In his final eight games, he racked up 26 solo tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Knight’s range, in this system with all the surrounding talent, could lead to an outstanding season."

Tyrice Knight
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) (not pictured) during the first half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Having been on the field for just 551 defensive snaps, Knight's traditional numbers won't jump out at anybody. However, he earned strong grades from PFF for his pass rushing (73.3) and decent-enough marks in coverage (62.5) and run-defense (61.0).

While his trajectory looks good, fans should expect Knight to be seriously put to the test early in the 2025 season. Opposing offensive playcallers are likely to see him as the weakest and least-experienced link on the field and will target him accordingly. Knight will need to acquit himself well, otherwise that dynamic will continue all season.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp

Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon

Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings

Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.