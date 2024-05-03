ESPN Analyst Gives Controversial Take About Steelers RBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to decline the fifth-year option of running back Najee Harris, making 2024 his final season under his rookie contract. After back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the decision to decline the option came with criticism - but not from everyone.
ESPN's Mina Kimes made a statement after the decision, declaring that Jaylen Warren was the best running back on the Steelers roster and that the team's plan moving forward makes sense.
"Jaylen Warren is the best back on their roster. … He’s not just more explosive than Harris, he’s one of the best backs in the NFL," Kimes said. "I think he’s so complete. So good at forcing missed tackles. He’s good in pass protection, he could catch passes. So, for Pittsburgh, I think this year they’ll run it back with Warren and Harris, but next year I suspect they’ll hold onto Jaylen Warren and they’ll probably draft a running back in the later rounds to add to that committee."
Warren ran for 784 yards and four touchdowns last season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also totaled 370 receiving yards.
Warren is also entering the final year of his rookie contract but is a restricted free agent next offseason, allowing the team to tender him for cheaper than they would pay Harris. Harris's fifth-year option was worth $6.7 million.
