Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Steelers Legend's Rumor
During his eventful appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Aaron Rodgers set the record straight on a rumor that Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger voiced.
On his "Footbahlin" podcast earlier this month, Roethlisberger shared his belief that Rodgers hadn't yet signed with Pittsburgh because he was holding out hope that the Minnesota Vikings would swoop in and show interest in adding him.
"I think Aaron is secretly still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers," Roethlisberger said. "Why else would you go throw with DK [Metcalf] and working out, and blast it to everybody that 'I'm throwing to these guys,' but you won't sign?"
When addressing that topic with McAfee, Rodgers made it clear that Roethlisberger's story was untrue.
"Ben was on the show saying I was waiting around for the Vikings," Rodgers said. "That's not accurate."
Rodgers stated that he's had a long-standing relationship with Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell and that they talk rather regularly, though he never dove into his thoughts on potentially joining the Vikings despite the fact that several reports had indicated the organization is his preferred landing spot.
O'Connell and Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah both have discussed their pursuit of Rodgers this offseason, but they've made it clear that 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will enter the summer as the team's starting quarterback after missing all of his rookie campaign with a knee injury.
Rodgers mentioned that his personal life has taken precedent this offseason and it doesn't appear as though he has his own timeline for a decision, meaning the Steelers may be in it for the long haul.
The four-time MVP waxed poetic about Pittsburgh during his appearance on the show, and if he truly isn't waiting out the Vikings, then that's nothing but good news for the Steelers while they continue to wait.
