Former Steelers Champion 'Sick' Over Aaron Rodgers Situation
A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back doesn't agree with how the team has approached Aaron Rodgers' free agency.
Ryan Clark, who is now an NFL analyst for ESPN, is surprised that the Steelers are content waiting around for Rodgers' decision and believes that they've botched the entire situation.
“It makes me sick, to be honest,” Clark said on "Get Up". "If unless Omar Khan has some sort of promise or lean on Aaron Rodgers, believing that he is going to come back and play football, and if he is going to play football, he is going to a Pittsburgh Steeler, I feel like this has been mishandled already... what has Aaron Rodgers done in the last two years since leaving Green Bay that says he should be afforded this type of time?"
There were reports on the first day of the legal tampering period suggesting Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets, and the Steelers were closing in on a deal.
The two sides still have yet to hammer out an official agreement, however, which has become a point of contention for some.
At this stage though, Pittsburgh is Rodgers' only true suitor. The New Orleans Saints suddenly need a veteran quarterback after learning that Derek Carr could be out for a prolonged period of time with a shoulder injury, but there's no indication as of now that they're planning on pursuing the four-time MVP.
There's certainly some optimism that the Steelers will ultimately sign him, which is warranted considering they hosted him on a visit before he held a throwing session with DK Metcalf.
Pittsburgh has also outlasted the other teams who were in the running for his services, such as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
While some anxiety may naturally be creeping in considering they don't have Rodgers under contract with just over a week remaining until the NFL Draft kicks off, there's little reason to believe he won't be a Steeler in 2025.
