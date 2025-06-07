Steelers TE Working on Position Change
Connor Heyward has bulked up this offseason while preparing to take on a bit of a new role for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Heyward is up from 230 pounds to 240, and he told reporters on Wednesday that he added some extra weight to help him out while blocking, which likely means that he's ready to shift to more of a fullback role.
“My senior year I played at 240," he said, per PennLive's Nick Farabaugh. "I was blocking some bigger guys, so just really hitting the weight room with Cam. I know it’s got to be a big year in every type of way, special teams, offense when I’m in there, perimeter blocking. I also just got bigger because he’s more at fullback. Just come and look at that type. Honestly, just locking on the playbook. I feel like everything’s just slowed down. Last year everything was moving fast. Not saying that I didn’t know it, but just comfortable."
Heyward, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2022 NFL Draft, began his collegiate career as a running back before shifting to more of an H-back role.
In his first year playing under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last season, the 26-year-old received 82 snaps in the backfield, 67 inline and 47 from the slot, per Pro Football Focus, which is a testament to his versatility.
Heyward stated that he believes he can become even more of a chess piece in his contract year for the Steelers, and is willing to do whatever the team asks of him.
"I honestly feel like I can be more versatile than I have been in my career," he said. "Whenever I lined up, it was at a tight end position, slot, wing. I feel like this year I can be more at a fullback position and just be able to be a moving piece and help the team in any way. That’s what I want to do this year."
Pittsburgh's desire for a true fullback has certainly become more apparent this offseason, in part due to its decision to give undrafted free agent DJ Thomas-Jones a $30,000 signing bonus, the most for a non-quarterback in franchise history.
Heyward should be able to scratch that itch as well, and he's proven himself capable of doing so in the past.
