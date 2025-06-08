Aaron Rodgers Wasn't Steelers First or Second QB Choice
The Pittsburgh Steelers were in pursuit of Aaron Rodgers for three months before he put pen to paper and officially signed a one-year deal with the team on Saturday, but he may not have always been the team's top quarterback target.
While appearing on "Get Up", ESPN insider Adam Schefter stated that only after missing out on Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields did the team consider Rodgers their first option at the position.
"This was the best move that the Pittsburgh Steelers could make right now," he said on Friday. "But let's also remember that this was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn't get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields. He opted to go to the New York Jets where he will meet Aaron Rodgers on opening day, and after they couldn't get a trade done for Stafford and couldn't get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers."
The Steelers, at least on the outside looking in, never felt like they were true players in the Stafford sweepstakes after the 37-year-old was given permission from the Los Angeles Rams to talk to other teams.
He eventually agreed to a restructured deal with Los Angeles on February 28 that'll net him $80 million in new money over the next two seasons alongside a $4 million roster bonus that was paid out in March. Both the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly offered Stafford more money than the Rams, but it now appears that the Steelers were rather serious in their chase of the two-time Pro Bowler as well.
From that point forward, Fields became Pittsburgh's priority. There were plenty of reports suggesting that the organization coveted the 26-year-old and wanted to re-sign him over Russell Wilson, but contract talks never appeared to gain any real steam.
Fields seemed determined to gauge his value in free agency while also appearing hesitant to commit to the Steelers due to worries of another signal caller taking the starting job from him, much like Wilson did in 2024 after returning from injury.
He proceeded to land in the Big Apple on a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets. Fields and Rodgers, who swapped places, will now both have an opportunity at a revenge game when New York and Pittsburgh face off against one another in Week 1.
While Rodgers may not have always been the apple of the Steelers' eye, he should still be able to help the team contend for a playoff spot and maybe more during the 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!