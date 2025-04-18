Aaron Rodgers Curves Big Steelers Question
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers. And while they've stayed in communication with each other throughout the negotiation process, Rodgers addressed the situation publicly for the first time. In his only public apperance since the beginning of free agency, the four-time NFL MVP spoke with the Pat McAfee Show, but didn't answer one important question McAfee had to offer.
Rodgers spent roughly 15 minutes talking about his time visiting the Steelers and spending time training with DK Metcalf. He had plenty of praise to hand out to head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. He dove deep into his visit and sneaking into the facility with minimal exposure.
"I’ve talked to Mike Tomlin. He’s more than I even thought from afar, as far as the type of person that he is. I have a lot of respect for what he’s accomplished in the league," Rodgers said. "Arthur Smith, you guys have had Art on the show many times. And they talk about a guy that doesn’t need to work, doesn’t need to work. But he’s a grinder. We’ve had a friendship for a couple of years now. And I just like what he’s all about. I like when he’s on your show. And the quarterback coach is actually a guy named Tom Arth. Tom Arth was in the quarterback room with me in 2006 in Green Bay."
But when the big question was presented to him, Rodgers didn't have a straight-forward answer. After going through his workout with Metcalf, McAfee asked very upfront:
"There's been a lot of chatter about you going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And nothing you said here had made me believe that you're ruling out going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Is that an accurate assesment? And if you were to play again, does it feel like it would probably be for the Pittsburgh Steelers?"
"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attach to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, though. I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers replied. "Nothing about what I'm saying, I've been up front from the beginning. I don't mean any disrespect to any player on their team, veteran or young guy that comes in, I'm just going through a lot with my personal life that has to take precedence at this point.
"Because that's a big commitment. And when the commitment is made, it has to be an all-in type commitment. ... I don't think it's fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I'm dealing with a lot off the field."
Rodger, without going into specifics, did let it be done throughout the interview that he is dealing with a personal matter with someone in his inner circle. McAfee and his co-hosts explained it is "serious" afterward, further emphasizing that Rodgers would not be able to give his full self to a team right now.
Who knows how this saga ends. It's hard to believe even Rodgers does at this point. But it's clear he's not that close to making a choice between the Steelers, retirement or another team. And until he actually does, we may not know if he's getting any closer.
