Aaron Rodgers’ Pettiness Gives Steelers Advantage Over Packers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has continued to downplay the “revenge game“ narrative surrounding their upcoming matchup against the Green Bay Packers. When I asked about it recently, he referred to his love and admiration for the organization that he spent 18 years with.
However, the Steelers quarterback might be putting on a bit of a poker face as the team gears out for their Week 8 matchup. According to former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, Rodgers is silently being fueld by the possibility of gaining retribution against his former franchise.
“No. It’s one of the most petty and spiteful people that we’ve had coming through the NFL in two decades,” he said on ESPN’s First Take. “ This guy holds grudges and it’s been one of the reasons why he had the career that he had.”
Grudges and Winning Sitting In a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G
What Orlovsky touches on here is what Steelers fans have noticed all season long. Revenge and competition are two of the biggest fuels for Rodgers’ competitive fire. He let it slip out after the team defeated the New York Jets in their season opener. After downplaying the matchup in the days leading up to the contest (sound familiar?), he pronounced how excited he was to beat the Jets and show off his abilities.
Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Aaron Rodgers continues to order it off the menu. He might not let it show as he prepares for these matchups, but getting one over on his former franchise or teammates or coaches is a huge motivating factor for the 41-year-old Steelers quarterback.
And that’s a testament to how successful Rodgers’ NFL career has been. The four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner has an express ticket to Canton, Ohio as a first-ballot enshrinee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires. You simply don't achieve that level of success without feeding that competitive edge and taking it to a level very few others can reach. Rodgers has done that successfully over his 21 seasons in the NFL, and it's never faded even as he plays in what could be his final year in the league.
Competitive Advantage
While the comments from Orlovsky may sound like an indictment, it might be just as easily construed as praise. The Steelers have lacked a QB with that level of drive since their franchise legend, Ben Roethlisberger, retired. In the years since, it’s been more like a rotation of wannabe-replacements with little to offer by way of leadership or competitive advantage.
Love or hate Aaron Rodgers, that fire is helping the Steelers in 2025. His abilities have jumpstarted their offense, and his mentality and example has his offensive teammates buying in and gelling as the season progresses. It might be petty or spiteful, but the proof is in the pudding, as they say. The Steelers are 4-2 and they have the chance to make a statement win against a very solid Packers squad. The competitive fire, led by Rodgers, is the key to getting that done.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!