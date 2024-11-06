Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Steelers WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Mike Williams is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the black and gold send a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the wide receiver.
After an offseason and half a season where landing another elite wide receiver seemed unlikely, as recently as this morning the feeling was the same, the Steelers land a great option in Mike Williams through the end of the season.
Williams' former quarterback Aaron Rodgers was live on the Pat McAfee Show when the news dropped, therefore reacting live in front of McAfee and his co-hosts. He showed little emotion and answered every question pretty directly.
"Yeah Mike is a quiet guy, just kind of goes about his business. " Rodgers said. "You know Mike had a tough injury last year, that ACL, and he came back from it. And he worked his ass off this offseason, wasn't around for a lot of training camp, he was working on the side. But I felt like he was getting better through the early part of the season and his speed was getting better and more comfortable with it.
He then spoke about his own injury history before finishing with a message about Williams as a person.
"Mike's a good guy," Rodgers said. "He'll be good in that locker room with a lot of veteran voices there. He's had a nice career and sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain guys, and it was great for me. We kinda knew with Davante coming in that there would be less targets for everyone."
Mike Williams will bring a dynamic change to the Steelers receiving corps. Currently, the only Steelers player with more than 300 receiving yards is George Pickens and Williams will provide the opportunity for the Steelers to thrive in the passing game. Especially with the resurgence of Calvin Austin and
