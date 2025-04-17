Aaron Rodgers Reveals Price Tag for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want Aaron Rodgers as their next quarterback, but they don't know if it'll happen. In the meantime, plenty of rumors have emerged, and they've reached a point where Rodgers made a decision to set the record straight.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers addressed everything happening this offseason and all of the rumors flying around about him. In the midst of his record-setting interview, Rodgers made it known that he doesn't know if he'll play football this season, but if he does, he doesn't care about the money.
"There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me. That’s just not true," Rodgers said. "I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at, starting with the money thing. I told every single one of the teams I talked to it ain’t about the money. I’ll play for $10ms. I never once said I need a multi-year deal [of] $30, $40 million."
The Steelers made an offer to Rodgers during the opening week of free agency and have yet to go back on that offer so far. Some has urged them to increase their financials, but Pittsburgh has held strong that they aren't budging.
It's hard to imagine the Steelers only offered Rodgers $10 million for the upcoming season, but it may shut down conversations that he's looking for more money from another team. It may also means financials aren't the reason he's yet to let Pittsburgh know his decision.
Rodgers said that his decision is about his personal life, not his professional one. And he understands what his options are in the NFL, which is likely just Pittsburgh. But he'll make his decision in due time.
""I mean it's a small percentage," Rodgers said. "Because the conversations have been had. There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well."
