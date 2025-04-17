Steelers Have No Deadline for Aaron Rodgers
It doesn't appear as though the Pittsburgh Steelers will learn Aaron Rodgers' decision in the immediate future.
During an information-packed interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers stated that he doesn't feel any pressure to rush the process along and is not operating under any sort of timeline while also revealing that he's spoken to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on multiple occasions.
"Listen, this entire time I haven’t felt like I owed somebody any decision at some point. ... I’ve been upfront with them about that," Rodgers said. "If you need to move on, call me, by all means. ... There’s been no deadline. And yeah, I’ve talked to Mike [Tomlin] many times."
Furthermore, Rodgers hammered home that his personal life is his No. 1 priority at the moment and that football isn't taking up a majority of his headspace as a result.
"I mean it's a small percentage," Rodgers said. "Because the conversations have been had. There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well."
The 41-year-old talked about the Steelers at length during his segment with McAfee, and considering he attempted to shut down the narrative that he's still on the open market because he's waiting out the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh has to feel even better about its chances of signing him down the line.
At the same time, Rodgers is not looking to expedite the process in any way, and clearly thinking about the next steps in his football career isn't something that's of utmost concern at the moment.
The Steelers likely have a good understanding of where they stand with Rodgers regardless, and considering they've had quite a bit of communication with him, it's hard to imagine that the delay of a resolution will ultimately change their plans at quarterback even with the NFL Draft looming.
