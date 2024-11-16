Analyst Makes Bold Steelers, AFC North Prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers have positioned themselves as one of the NFL's premier teams, but there's still some non-believers lurking out there.
NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund released her latest win-total projections, which has the Steelers closing out the season with 11 wins. That total would land them with six losses, thus giving them a record of 11-6.
While that would represent Pittsburgh's best regular season since they last captured the AFC North crown at 12-4 in 2020, Frelund's system favors the Baltimore Ravens in this year's divisional race with 11.9 victories.
The Steelers and Ravens face each other in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium and again in Week 16 at M&T Bank Stadium. They have created some distance between themselves, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, meaning the division is shaping up as a two-horse race.
Pittsburgh would have to go 4-4 over their final eight contests of the season to match Frelund's forecast. It has two matchups remaining with each of the other three North teams in addition to a Week 15 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Christmas Day showdown at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
Beyond its two games against the Steelers, Baltimore has meetings on the docket with likely playoff teams in the Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans as well as a pair of bottom-feeders in the Browns and New York Giants.
Frelund projects Pittsburgh's "ceiling" and "floor" win totals to be 13.5 and 9.5, respectively. She has it finishing as the No. 5 seed and top Wild Card team in the AFC, who would travel to take on the AFC South champion Houston Texans.
At this moment, the Steelers have a grasp on the lead in the North. That could flip quickly depending on Sunday's results, but they also control their own destiny as they look to prove any detractors wrong.
