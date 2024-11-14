Steelers Add Former All-Pro, Dealt Another Big Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news to start the week, and had plenty of drama surrounding the team as they move past the Washington Commanders and onto the Baltimore Ravens.
A lively weekend quickly turned into a headline-filled week for the Steelers. Following their one-point victory in Week 10, the team decided to bring in a big name to their practice squad, signing former All-Pro specialist Jamal Agnew. Why would they go out and sign another smaller-name wide receiver with big-time return ability? Because they're hunting for a Super Bowl.
They also lost another key player to injury, but avoided disaster. Alex Highsmith will miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain, confirmed by his dad. The team has plans to replace him, but it won't be the rotation many have in mind. For the Steelers, it's time to unleash their newest defender.
In the drama department, the Steelers made headlines for a few reasons. Patrick Queen and a Commanders tight end got into during the game, and that continued off the field as well. The two have yet to squash their beef, and Queen is making it known he's not "difficult" to find.
Meanwhile, Mike Williams welcomed himself to the Steelers with a game-winning touchdown in his first game. It took nine plays and one catch for fans to fall in love. Then, afterward, he took a not-so-subtle jab at his former quarterback, who spent some time throwing him under the bus in New York.
Gutsy move after his first game? Maybe. But it's a spark everyone should be fired up about.
And it's overreaction time. Are the Steelers the best team in the AFC North? Are they Super Bowl bound? Is Russell Wilson getting franchise tagged? And much, much more.
