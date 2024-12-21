Analyst Makes Brutal Steelers Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- Following a tough loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Steelers are looking to finish the season strong despite that. With a win against the Ravens in Week 15, the Steelers could clinch the AFC North, providing them with a top four seed in the playoffs.
Yet, they still have doubters. One such doubter is Craig Carton of FOX Sports, who believes the Steelers will struggle down the stretch. Not only that, but they will not win a game for the remainder of the season. The Steelers have the Ravens, Chiefs and Bengals remaining.
"Yeah, it's funny, and I know Steelers Depot is gonna be all mad at me for saying this, so lemme just couch you by saying I've been the biggest supporter of the Steelers and Russell Wilson more than anybody on television from coast to coast all year long," Carton said. "And I hate saying it, but I told you guys I would never lie to the audience. I don't think the Steelers win another game this year. And I think they're completely outmatched in this game. Now, I know historically they own the Ravens, eight outta last nine, and I do appreciate that. But that's got nothing to do with the game on Saturday at all. And I think the Baltimore Ravens are just a superior team."
Carton's take is quite bold, considering the current head to head results from the Bengals and Ravens. The Steelers have beaten both teams once in one opportunity each. While the Chiefs are a relative unknown, the Steelers have shown their ability to take care of business again quality opponents multiple times this season. It would be hard for the Steelers to lose all three remaining games, but it is certainly possible that they drop at least one before the season ends.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!