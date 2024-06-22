Analyst Calls Steelers QB Delusional
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that signing quarterback Russell Wilson meant the entire NFL universe would chime in. The team is putting all their hope in Wilson to deliver a playoff win to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2017. Wilson is a household name in the football world, and the opinions on his ability to lead the team in 2024 are split down the middle.
One of Wilson's nay-sayers is former NFL player Mark Schlereth. On his podcast, the Stinkin' Truth, he recently discussed the Steelers QB situation. The episode covered the gambit regarding the Steelers, Wilson, and Justin Fields, but Schlereth was particularly interested in talking about Russ. At first, he was complimentary towards Wilson and his athletic abilities.
"Russ (Wilson) is still very athletic," he said. "He can still move. All those reports of him losing athleticism and that's why he wasn't playing well, those are just incorrect reports."
It appeared this would be a departure for Schlereth, who has been openly critical of Russ since leaving the Seattle Seahawks. The positivity towards Wilson ended there, unfortunately. He then compared Wilson to Drew Brees at the end of his career. Wilson would love to emulate Brees as he finishes his NFL tenure, but the two are very different quarterbacks even at this stage of their careers. Regardless, Schlereth feels Wilson is delusional about where his skills are at and what he can still do in the NFL.
"I think when you're delusional, you think you can point the finger at eight million different places that say 'This is why this happened,'" he said. "That toxic positivity and surrounding yourself with people that basically tell you, 'It's not your fault, man'" he continued.
Schlereth's view is extremely critical of Wilson, and not one the Steelers share. They brought Wilson in first and foremost because he can still play. Despite a tumultuous season in Denver, he still threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. They also brought him in because he's a proven leader with championship experience.
Contrary to Schlereth's beliefs, Wilson has already transitioned his game as he's aged. He's become a better pocket passer throughout his career and relied less and less on his mobility. Is Wilson still the same QB he was when the Seahawks won their Super Bowl? Of course not. Is he still capable of winning games in the NFL? Of course, he is. To suggest anything else would be delusional.
