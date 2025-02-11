Analyst: Steelers Could Land Notre Dame QB
PITTSBURGH -- With the Pittsburgh Steelers in need of a quarterback for the coming season, it is possible that they look to the draft to address their needs.
With the 2025 quarterback class looking quite weak, it is unlikely that they end up selecting a quarterback, but a flier in a later round could be a possibility.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd has spoken on the Steelers at length for years, and his newest topic of discussion is possible quarterbacks for the Steelers for next season.
Cowherd is now focused on Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, who helped lead the team to an appearance in the College Football Playoff Final, where they would go on to lose to Ohio State.
Cowherd had high praise for Leonard, comparing him to a former Buckeye and Steelers quarterback in Justin Fields, who is rumored to be re-signing with the Steelers this offseason.
"Also, I think, keep your eye on Pittsburgh in the second, third round, Riley Leonard. A little like Justin
Fields," Cowherd said. "Athletic, big, nice arm, young. I think Pittsburgh's in the market to draft a quarterback."
I do not believe that the Steelers would draft a quarterback that early if they go forward with signing a free agent quarterback. In a year with a quarterback class as weak as this one, the Steelers would be taking an inordinate amount of risk on a quarterback with unclear potential. This is quite unlike the Steelers draft and personnel strategy recently, so it seems to hard to believe they would do so.
The Steelers would be better off addressing positions of need in the earlier rounds of the draft, including wide receiver and tight end, and taking a free agent with experience but no flashiness to helm the offense at the quarterback position.
