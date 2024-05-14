Analyst: Steelers' Justin Fields Has Real Chance to Start
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set on who will start at quarterback this coming season, at least for now. But that could change quickly, according to NFL Network's David Carr.
Carr said in an appearance on NFL Total Access that he believes Justin Fields, whom the Steelers acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears, has a real chance to overtake presumed starter Russell Wilson at some point this season.
“I think it’s a real competition because you don’t necessarily [know] where Justin Fields is at, like where his headspace is. How does he feel coming into this thing?" Carr said. “If we get the physical dominant athlete that we’ve seen with Justin, I really believe he has some untapped potential as far as throwing the football. I think that in this Arthur Smith offense, the ability of Russ, the experience, I don’t know it it necessarily matters as much as maybe it would somewhere else on other teams."
Wilson has a clear advantage given his experience and winning pedigree, combined with obvious arm talent and athleticism. But Fields is one of the more athletic quarterbacks you will find anywhere in the NFL and his upside has Carr wondering if the
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the team signed Wilson that he held "pole position" to be the starting quarterback in 2024 but that Wilson would be given an opportunity to "show what he's capable of."
There are questions about Fields' ability as a passer, but Carr believes his explosive running ability could be a perfect fit in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense and he could be too good to let waste those talents waste away on the bench.
