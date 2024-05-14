All Steelers

Analyst: Steelers' Justin Fields Has Real Chance to Start

Don't be surprised to see Justin Fields starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in action against
Dec 24, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in action against / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set on who will start at quarterback this coming season, at least for now. But that could change quickly, according to NFL Network's David Carr.

Carr said in an appearance on NFL Total Access that he believes Justin Fields, whom the Steelers acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears, has a real chance to overtake presumed starter Russell Wilson at some point this season.

“I think it’s a real competition because you don’t necessarily [know] where Justin Fields is at, like where his headspace is. How does he feel coming into this thing?" Carr said. “If we get the physical dominant athlete that we’ve seen with Justin, I really believe he has some untapped potential as far as throwing the football. I think that in this Arthur Smith offense, the ability of Russ, the experience, I don’t know it it necessarily matters as much as maybe it would somewhere else on other teams."

Wilson has a clear advantage given his experience and winning pedigree, combined with obvious arm talent and athleticism. But Fields is one of the more athletic quarterbacks you will find anywhere in the NFL and his upside has Carr wondering if the

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the team signed Wilson that he held "pole position" to be the starting quarterback in 2024 but that Wilson would be given an opportunity to "show what he's capable of."

There are questions about Fields' ability as a passer, but Carr believes his explosive running ability could be a perfect fit in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense and he could be too good to let waste those talents waste away on the bench.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 